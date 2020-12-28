St. Vincent's St. Clair receives COVID vaccine, inoculates first associate (with photos)

PELL CITY -– Associates at Ascension St. Vincent's St. Clair began to receive the COVID-19 vaccination Monday, according to a press release.
The first associate to receive a vaccine was Heather Fricker, registered nurse, house supervisor at St. Vincent's St. Clair.
“Seeing patients struggle with COVID-19 day in and day out is emotionally exhausting. I'm taking the vaccine to protect myself, my family and my community,” said Fricker, in the release.
Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have demonstrated safety and effectiveness, the release says, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized both vaccines for emergency use.
Ascension St. Vincent's is implementing a comprehensive vaccine distribution plan that is consistent with federal, state and local guidance.
In accordance with these guidelines, among the first group eligible to receive the vaccines are front-line caregivers – particularly those serving in emergency departments, COVID-19 units and intensive care units.
For Ascension St. Vincent's, this includes both associates and affiliated physicians and providers. Ascension St. Vincent's anticipates the remainder of its associates will be eligible for the vaccine as more doses become available and the distribution process progresses.
Earlier this year, Ascension developed a workgroup to establish an overarching framework for equitable allocation of COVID-19 vaccines for internal and external distribution, acknowledging the need for a coordinated response by our ministry that is guided by our mission and informed by our experience of caring for the communities we serve.
As availability increases, Ascension St. Vincent's will implement prioritization recommendations for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, guided by Ascension’s mission, vision and values; Catholic Health Association guidance (“Vaccine Equity and Catholic Principles for the Common Good”); guidance from state and federal entities; and available Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and evidence-based data on disease risk and burden.
“We strongly encourage all our associates to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when it is made available to them,” said Joseph Impicciche, president and CEO, Ascension, in the release. “In our view, this is the right thing to do to protect our associates and those we are privileged to serve. We are thankful for all who have made this vaccine possible and for the continued dedication of our selfless caregivers.”
All approved vaccines require extensive research, documentation and closely monitored clinical trials to determine effectiveness and safety before being submitted by pharmaceutical companies for approval, the release says. Ascension St. Vincent's has been involved in one of these clinical studies, with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham participating in trials for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna.
Many health care workers and first responders are receiving the earliest wave of available vaccines, as these professions are exposed to COVID-19 at higher rates. Residents of long-term care facilities and those with high-risk health conditions also are slated to receive vaccines early, per guidelines from the CDC.
Ascension St. Vincent's hospitals and emergency rooms, the release says, remain well-prepared to safely care for people with symptoms of a heart attack, stroke, respiratory distress, emergent mental health concerns or other serious illness or injury.