St. Vincent’s St. Clair outlines steps to deal with pandemic, unclear about whether it’s conducting tests

PELL CITY -- St. Vincent’s St. Clair has released details on how it is handling the coronavirus pandemic, but the hospital was unclear on testing availability on site.
Lauren Nichols, who handles marketing and communications for Ascension Health System, which owns the hospital, said while St. Vincent’s St. Clair is taking steps to combat the crisis, testing is being coordinated on a community level.
“We are referring individuals seeking COVID-19 testing to the centralized community testing phone number at 205-975-1881,” Nichols said. “Community testing is being coordinated through this centralized process.”
Nichols did not say if testing is taking place at the hospital. Attempts to reach hospital Administrator Lisa Nichols for clarification on the matter were unsuccessful.
Nichols said St. Vincent’s St. Clair did not have any COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday.
“To date, we have had zero confirmed inpatient cases of COVID-19 at Ascension St. Vincent's St. Clair,” she said, adding any requests for information on cases were best directed to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The department has previously said it would not release any information on patients beyond their county of residence.
Though testing is being done on a community level, the hospital is screening patients to check for respiratory symptoms.
“We have sectioned off part of our waiting room for patients with non-respiratory related symptoms,” Nichols said. “We also have a separate waiting area for patients that have been screened to be ‘at risk’ of having COVID-19. Once they screen to be ‘at risk,’ we place a mask on the patient and take them to the separate waiting area.”
Meanwhile, the hospital is taking steps to deal with the possibility of a surge of patients despite the relative low number of cases in St. Clair County. The county as of Wednesday afternoon had 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Nichols said St. Vincent’s St. Clair only has 40 beds on site, which means it is having to work with the county Emergency Management Agency and other hospitals in Ascension's health system. The local hospital is also taking steps to make sure response to the pandemic is appropriately coordinated.
“Ascension is hosting daily national planning and response calls with leadership to ensure coordinated efforts and responses across all sites of care,” Nichols said.
On top of this planning, Nichols said training to deal with the situation has also been increased.
“Additionally, Ascension St. Vincent's St. Clair hosts tabletop exercises, training and drills regularly with leadership and clinical teams to cover such items as emergency preparedness and coordination between sites of care,” she said. “We continually implement timely changes to workflow and screening tools based upon new CDC guidance.”
Nichols said the hospital has also reassigned any physician who works on elective procedures to other duties on campus at St. Clair or at other facilities in the health system due Gov. Kay Ivey’s order that suspends all elective procedures.