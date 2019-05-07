PELL CITY -- St. Vincent’s St. Clair has earned a five-star rating for hospital quality from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a press release.
“This rating is truly a reflection of the promise and commitment we have made to this community to provide them with quality, compassionate care,” said Lisa Nichols, a registered nurse and administrator of St. Vincent’s St. Clair, in the release.
“I’m so very proud of the work of our leadership and of our associates to ensure that quality and patient safety remains at the forefront of everything we do.”
Hospital officials said St. Vincent’s St. Clair is one of only five hospitals in the state, and the only one in the region, to receive this distinction.
The CMS star rating system measures hospitals on 57 different quality metrics across six different aspects of quality, including safety of care, re-admission, patient experience, effectiveness and timeliness of care, efficient use of medical imaging, and value of care.
CMS' Hospital Compare website reports on quality measures for more than 4,500 Medicare-certified hospitals nationwide. The information is designed to help consumers compare hospitals in an easy, understandable way.
St. Vincent’s St. Clair is part of Ascension’s St. Vincent’s Health System in Alabama, which operates five hospitals, in addition to several health care facilities, and employs more than 4,800 associates.
Across the region, St. Vincent’s provided more than $57.8 million in community benefits and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2016.
Ascension is the largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. and the world’s largest Catholic health system, operating 2,500 sites of care – including 141 hospitals and more than 30 senior living facilities – in 24 states and the District of Columbia.