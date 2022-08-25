St. Clair Times holds circulation drive

The St. Clair Times is holding a circulation drive in an effort to better serve the community.
“It’s the best free weekly in America,” said Robert Jackson, publisher of the St. Clair Times.
Jackson not only oversees the operations of The St. Clair Times, but other Consolidated Publishing newspapers — The Anniston Star, The Daily Home and the News Journal.
In the coming months, a requester form is available on the front of the St. Clair Times newspaper.
“It is simple and easy,” Jackson said.
He said St. Clair County residents only have to fill out the requester form and drop or mail it off to our local offices, guaranteeing free delivery of the free newspaper for the next three years.
“By participating in the requester program, you won’t have someone contacting you by mail or phone every few weeks or months,” Jackson said. “This is much less intrusive.”
People who are unable to come by the office to drop off their form, can call the St. Clair Times office at 205-884-3400 and request a requester form. The form will be mailed to them, and all they have to do is return the form by mail.
David Atchison, who recently returned as editor for The St. Clair Times, said the community newspaper has served St. Clair County for more than 22 years.
Atchison was here when the first issue of the St. Clair Times rolled off the presses and into communities across the county.
“Sure we cover big, breaking news, like other news media outlets in our area,” Atchison said. “But what separates us from others is that we are truly a community newspaper.
“The St. Clair Times open doors for our readers, introducing them to our libraries, museums, schools, sports stadiums, as well as to our courts and city halls,” he said. “We strive to make the St. Clair Times the most informative source of local information for the people who live here. I hope more people will subscribe to the St. Clair Times, so they can see all of what our community has to offer.”
St. Clair County residents may also sign up for the newspaper online at:www.annistonstar.com/site/forms/online_services/st_clair_times/the_st_clair_times/