St. Clair, Talladega counties mostly spared during afternoon storms

Local leaders are thankful a violent storm that left a path of destruction through Shelby and Calhoun Counties appears to have left St. Clair counties and Talladega in relatively good shape Thursday evening.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said as of 4 p.m. the only report of property damage was a single home on Seventh Avenue South that had a tree fall onto it. He added that the city had no reports of and no reported injuries as part of the storm.
“We got extremely lucky,” Muenger said. “In comparison to what you saw this storm was capable of producing, we are thankful.”
Muenger said he also saw a large number of people using the storm shelter at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City.
The Alabama State Troopers said a tornado did touch down at the Highway 231 exit of Interstate 20.
In Riverside, Mayor Rusty Jessup gave much of the same story.
“No damage in Riverside, thank goodness.”
Jessup said the storm appeared to have stayed above the ground while over Riverside, before crossing the Coosa River into Ohatchee.
Both Muenger and Jessup were quick to note that their cities could have more to deal with over night.
Patrice Kurzejeskiwith the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said the organization had not heard any reports of damage from multiple severe storms in the county as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency public information officer Justin O’Neal said parts of U.S Highway 231 was closed because of flooding and mudslides.
Meanwhile in Talladega County, Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said Lincoln also had little damage. He said the city has already sent crews into Ohatchee to assist with efforts to deal with storm damage there.
“They had a lot of damage up there so we sent part of our street and fire department up there,” the mayor said.
According to Talladega County Emergency Management Agency Specialist LeighAnn Butler, no notifications of any major damage or closed roads had been reported in Talladega County Thursday evening, but there was another storm on the way through. The tornado watch issued earlier in the day had been extended to 8 p.m. Thursday and would likely be extended again late into the night, she said.
Firefighters from Talladega and Lincoln were already on their way to help out with the rescue and clean-up efforts in Ohatchee, along with numerous volunteer firefighters from around the county.
Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative Manager of Marketing and Member Services Jon Cullimore said the company has 1,952 consumers without power at about 6 p.m..
Cullimore said while the company had been able to reconnect 400 consumers, crews remain in hard hit areas in northern Talladega County and Ohatchee in Calhoun County.
“We have crews in affected areas right now,” he said.
He said these crews would remain working until they need to take shelter or need to sleep.
Cullimore stressed more outages could take place overnight Thursday and that some areas could take some time to reconnect.
Statewide, some 30,000 Alabama Power customers were without power as of about 7 p.m. Thursday. Of those, according to spokeswoman Jacki-Lyn Thacker Lowry, about 5,000 were in St. Clair County and 75 were in Talladega County.
