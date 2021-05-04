You are the owner of this article.
St. Clair, Talladega and Jefferson counties at enhanced risk for severe weather

severe weather update - 0504

According to the National Weather Service, most of Alabama is at an enhanced risk for severe weather today from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m including St. Clair, Talladega and Jefferson counties. 

Severe storms are likely with risks including possible tornadoes/damaging winds up to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail.

All of St. Clair and parts of Jefferson and Talladega counties are currently at a slight risk for severe weather as of 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. This includes possible severe storms along with brief tornadoes/damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

