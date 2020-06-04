St. Clair state prison inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies

ST. CLAIR COUNTY – A second St. Clair Correctional Facility inmate has died after contracting the COVID-19 virus.
Alabama Department of Correction officials said William Hershell Moon, 74, died Wednesday at a local hospital.
Moon’s exact cause of death is pending the results of a full autopsy.
Officials said Moon, who was serving a life sentence for murder out of Jefferson County, had a known history of chronic, debilitating disease.
On May 27, Moon was transferred to a local hospital from St. Clair’s infirmary, in which he was housed after a previous hospitalization May 13.
Upon exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, Moon subsequently tested positive for the virus.
St. Clair Correctional Facility recorded the first COVID-19 inmate death among Alabama prisons in April.
As indicated in the ADOC’s COVID-19 update report, four inmates housed in the same small living area as Moon also tested positive for COVID-19. This small living area within St. Clair’s infirmary remains on level-two quarantine, and the entire infirmary at St. Clair remains on level-one quarantine.
Fifty-one COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Twenty-one staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.
According to ADOC, as of noon Wednesday, ADOC had not confirmed any additional positive tests among its inmate population. Nineteen total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among Alabama’s inmate population, 10 of which remain active.