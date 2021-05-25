St. Clair Sports Hall of Fame inducts seven new members (with photos)

MOODY — The St. Clair County Sports Hall of Fame has seven new members. An induction ceremony was held May 15 at the Moody Civic Center.
The newest members include Sarah Vickery Baker, Wayne Barker, Fred Blount, Johnny Caldwell, Chad Cochran, Harlan Sanders and Eric Williams bringing the number of members to 125 in its 17-year history.
HOF President Gary Hanner said it is an honor to showcase the careers and lives of the very deserving men and women.
“They have represented their communities and St. Clair County very well,” Hanner said. “These seven individuals only add to the prestige this organization has since its inception in 2004.”
Baker graduated from Moody High School in 1998 and said it was just a privilege and honor to be inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame.
“There was a lot of hard work over the years, and I just really appreciate being honored tonight,” Baker said.
Gene Barker accepted on behalf of his late son Wayne Barker, who graduated from Moody High School in 1982.
“This is an honor, and it was a long time coming,” Barker said. “I feel like Wayne deserved it and he was just a super guy. His heart was as big as a washtub — he was an athlete. His mom and I are so thrilled to be here tonight.”
Bobbie Barker, the wife of Wayne, said she and the entire family are just so proud of Wayne’s accomplishments.
“We feel very honored tonight,” Bobbie Barker said. “He was a great guy and a great athlete with a big heart. He was the best. He was a great husband and father who loved us passionately.”
Demarlo Blount accepted on behalf of his late father Fred Blount who graduated from Ashville High School in 1984.
“This means so much to my family and I,” Blount said. “I appreciate the Sports Hall of Fame and it is an honor to accept this award on my father’s behalf. I know he is in Heaven really happy right now.”
Caldwell graduated from Saks High School in 1977. He lives in Ragland but coached and taught at St. Clair County High School in Odenville throughout his career.
“It is a true honor to be inducted, and something I will never forget,” Caldwell said. “I want to thank the committee for this special night.”
Cochran graduated from Pell City High School in 1994 and said this is just a tremendous honor.
“This is a reflection of all the unbelievable coaches I have had throughout my life, and the coaches I’ve had the pleasure of coaching with,” Cochran said. “It is also a representation of all the great players that I have been able to coach throughout my career. This is for all of us.”
Sanders graduated from Ashville High School in 1969 and said it is just a wonderful evening.
“I am honored to be mentioned among the other six inductees and all the athletes, coaches and great people who make up this Sports Hall of Fame,” Sanders said.
Williams graduated from Ashville High School in 1981 and said he was honored, humbled and grateful.
“It’s great to have someone to recognize the hard work you have put in,” Williams said. “Thank you to the St. Clair County Sports Hall of Fame committee for recognizing athletes and coaches through the years who sacrificed and put in the hard work to be successful.”
Also at the banquet, the Sports Hall of Fame presented three $500 scholarships to deserving high school seniors from throughout the county.
First, the two winners of the Larry Bothwell Dream Makers Scholarship were Gabrianna Wood from Victory Christian and Major Yancy from Moody High School. This is the 10th year a high school senior has received this scholarship that was named in memory of Bothwell in 2014 after he passed away in 2013. Bothwell founded the SCCSHOF in 2004, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.
A new scholarship this year is the Jimmy Campbell Memorial Scholarship, named in memory of Campbell who passed away in 2020. Campbell served on the initial board of directors and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009. This scholarship is for a female student-athlete from Ragland High School each year because Campbell coached girls softball and basketball for Ragland many years. The first winner of this scholarship is Jewel Ferguson.
“These three students were outstanding on the field, on the court and in the classroom,” Hanner said. “All three had a 4.21 GPA or higher. We believe we honored the cream of the crop.”
Since 2012, the Hall of Fame has awarded $8,000 in scholarships to deserving senior students headed to college.
