St. Clair Sheriff's Office utilizes new technology

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office and the County Commission recently purchased a SOTER RS Full Body Security Scanning System from OD Security North America.
The system was installed in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville.
The SOTER RS, with an integrated thermal scanner, has already made a significant impact in the Sheriff's Office's efforts to eliminate contraband inside the Ashville facility, authorities said.
Correctional officers are able to utilize this technology to make the facility safer, all while giving everyone non-contact COVID-19 temperature checks.
"We are grateful to implement this state of the art technology," Sheriff Billy Murray said.