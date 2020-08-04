St. Clair sheriff: Several injured in multi-vehicle accident on I-20 on Tuesday afternoon

PELL CITY -- A significant traffic delay on Interstate 20 on Tuesday afternoon was caused by a multi-vehicle accident, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray.
Murray said the Alabama Highway Patrol was handling the accident, but he had reports it involved several cars and several injuries. He said he had no further details on the condition of those involved.
Murray said the wreck occurred on the westbound portion of I-20 near mile marker 160. The wreck caused traffic in the westbound lanes to be backed up for several miles while the wreck was cleared.