St. Clair Sheriff’s Office closing its Pell City jail temporarily, effective July 13

PELL CITY -- The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will be closing its Pell City jail facility until further notice beginning July 13.
“The facility is decades old, and it needs to be properly evaluated,” Sheriff Billy Murray said following the announcement Thursday.
A press release from the Sheriff’s Office said the facility will be closed beginning Monday, July 13, at 5 p.m. The purpose of the shutdown is to evaluate the building with the help of the state Fire Marshal's Office.
Although no condition-related accidents or injuries have taken place at the facility, the age of the building makes an evaluation necessary, the release says.
Murray said he was unsure how long the facility will be closed due to the length of the inspection and the possible need to make repairs.
In order to keep inmates and employees safe, the facility will be evacuated while inspections and repairs take place, the release says. Due to this, inmates will be moved to other facilities for the time being.
“In an impressive showing of partnership and cooperation, sheriffs in surrounding counties as well as the Alabama Department of Corrections, have agreed to assist in the temporary housing of inmates,” the release says.
It is unclear what facilities those will be at this time, though the Alabama Department of Corrections operates a prison in Springville.
St.Clair Presiding Judge Phillip Seay said he did not expect this situation to affect court proceedings beyond a possible small time lag in transporting inmates for court hearings.
Seay said several inmates at the Pell City facility have been there awaiting pick up from the ADOC, a process that was delayed due to the pandemic.
“The Department of Corrections has arranged to have those inmates transported,” Seay said.
He said any other inmates needed for hearings will be held at nearby county jails. He said this will require the Sheriff’s Office to put more manpower into transporting inmates for court, but he did not expect it to adversely affect court barring unforeseen circumstances.
Murray said he will be sharing more information about the situation as it becomes available.