St. Clair Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Unit arrests Oneonta woman on meth trafficking charges

According to a news release by the St. Clair Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Alicia K. Rios of Oneonta was arrested on meth trafficking charges Tuesday by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office with help from its K-9 Officer Madonna and the county’s new Drug Enforcement Unit.
The arrest was made after a probable cause traffic stop. This led to a positive indication by K-9 Madonna that resulted in the discovery of four pounds of methamphetamine being trafficked into St. Clair County.
The SCCDEU was assisted by the Oxford Police Department Special Investigations Unit and the FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force.
Rios is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville with a $1,500,000 bond.