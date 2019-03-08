ASHVILLE -- Five people were arrested Friday in Ashville on drug-related charges.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray said officials with the Narcotics Division executed a drug search warrant on the 90 block of Whitney Road.
“During execution of the search warrant, narcotics investigators recovered a quantity of methamphetamine and drug equipment,” Murray said. “The five suspects were arrested at that location (and charged with) drug related crimes, including distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.”
Booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville were:
Taylor Smith, 20, of Ashville, who was charged with three counts of distribution, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $95,500;
Kimberly Brown, 18, of Ashville, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000;
Robbie Kimbrough, 47, of Springville, who was arrested on a failure to appear warrant charging unlawful possession of a controlled substance. No bond was set;
Brooke Byars, 24, of Ashville, who was arrested on a failure to appear warrant charging unlawful possession of a controlled substance. No bond was set; and
A fifth suspect was arrested on a failure to appear warrant charging unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bond was set at $439. The Daily Home generally does not publish the names of suspects charged only with misdemeanors.
