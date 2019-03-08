4 arrested on felony drug charges in Ashville

Four individuals were arrested on felony drug charges in Ashville on Friday. On top are Taylor Smith (left) and Kimberly Brown. On bottom are Robbie Kimbrough (left) and Brooke Byars. 

ASHVILLE -- Five people were arrested Friday in Ashville on drug-related charges.

St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray said officials with the Narcotics Division executed a drug search warrant on the 90 block of Whitney Road.

“During execution of the search warrant, narcotics investigators recovered a quantity of methamphetamine and drug equipment,” Murray said. “The five suspects were arrested at that location (and charged with) drug related crimes, including distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.”

Booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville were:

  • Taylor Smith, 20, of Ashville, who was charged with three counts of distribution, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $95,500;

  • Kimberly Brown, 18, of Ashville, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000;

  • Robbie Kimbrough, 47, of Springville, who was arrested on a failure to appear warrant charging unlawful possession of a controlled substance. No bond was set;

  • Brooke Byars, 24, of Ashville, who was arrested on a failure to appear warrant charging unlawful possession of a controlled substance. No bond was set; and

  • A fifth suspect was arrested on a failure to appear warrant charging unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bond was set at $439. The Daily Home generally does not publish the names of suspects charged only with misdemeanors.

