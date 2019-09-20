ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard has been invited to go to South Korea.
Howard said he was invited by state Sen. Jim McClendon (R-Springville) to accompany him, several other senators, four other school superintendents, several state House members and state Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey to go on this trip.
“We currently have a major shortage of math teachers in Alabama and St. Clair County,” Howard said. “This delegation was invited by the Korean minister of education to visit South Korea and tour their universities and public schools to enter (into) a partnership for them to send math teachers to Alabama to help us with our shortage.”
Howard said he was honored to be among the selected school superintendents going on this trip.
“Especially since I’m still in my first year as superintendent,” Howard said. “I look forward to the opportunity to partner with South Korea and the Alabama State Department of Education in providing much-needed math teachers for St. Clair County.”
At the last St. Clair Board of Education meeting, Howard said Mackey has agreed to pay $3,000 toward Howard’s opportunity to go.
“I am very grateful that Dr. Mackey did step up to help out,” Howard said.
The trip to South Korea is planned for the last week in October.
In other business, the BOE:
Approved a loan in order to purchase 40 school buses;
Unanimously approved nominating Marie Manning as the Alabama Association of School Boards District 6 director;
Approved a request from The Potter’s House Church to continue using Purser Ray Hall for church services on Sundays from 9-11 a.m.;
Approved various personnel actions;
Heard the financial report from Chief Schools Financial Officer Laura Nance;
Approved various travel requests; and
Agreed to go into executive session to discuss potential litigation and to deliberate in a student hearing that was held prior to the board meeting. BOE attorney John Rea said there would be no official action taken after the executive session. He expected the executive session to last from 45 minutes to one hour.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.