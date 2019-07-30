ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- While Pell City and surrounding systems start Aug. 7 or 8, St. Clair County Schools will begin classes a week later, Wednesday, Aug. 14.
When asked why, Superintendent Mike Howard said the residents of St. Clair County (who do not live in the Pell City school zone) were given the opportunity to vote on one of two school calendars.
“Calendar A was the 175-day calendar that would have started the same time other school systems started,” Howard said. “Calendar B was the 180-day calendar, and that is the one the majority of people choose. It did allow for us to start a week later but gave more instructional days for students.”
Howard said every resident had a chance to vote. He sent out a link where everyone was able to vote online.
“Administrators, teachers, students, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, etc. had the chance to vote,” the superintendent said. “Most wanted a longer summer.”
Howard said the St. Clair school system will have just a one-day fall break, but other holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, spring break, etc.) will fall in line with surrounding systems.
Graduation for St. Clair County Schools is also undergoing a change starting with the 2019-20 academic year.
Ashville, Moody, St. Clair County High and Springville will all hold graduation on the same day at the same location.
Howard said graduation for those four high schools will be Saturday, May 23, at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the campus of Jacksonville State University. The coliseum is a 3,500-seat multipurpose arena.
“We will start at 9 a.m. and go all day,” Howard said. “I gave them an option, and we decided to try something new. The cost is much cheaper than each high school renting out its own facility.”
Howard said Ragland wanted to stay with its own tradition – to have graduation at Joan Ford Stadium the Monday before Memorial Day, which will be May 18.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.