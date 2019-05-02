ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- A $200,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will allow the St. Clair County Board of Education to replace 10 older diesel school buses.
“Children’s health is a top priority for EPA, and these grants will help provide cleaner air and a healthier ride to and from school for America’s children,” EPA Administer Andrew Wheeler said Thursday in announcing the grant.
The EPA awarded Diesel Emissions Reduction Act funding grants to five Alabama school systems, which also include the Madison School System, Mobile County Board of Education, Pike Road Board of Education and Winfield City Schools, a total of $600,000 worth of grants.
Applicants replacing buses with engine model years of 2006 and older will receive rebates of $15,000-$20,000, depending on the size of the bus.
“These rebates are an innovative way to reduce the impacts of diesel emissions with the early retirement of older, dirtier school buses,” said EPA Acting Region 4 Administrator Mary Walker.