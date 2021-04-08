St. Clair Sav-A-Life to host benefit concert

St. Clair Sav-A-Life Pregnancy Care Center located in Springville will host a benefit concert April 23 at Crosspoint Baptist Church in Argo, featuring Dove Award-winning contemporary christian artist Mark Schultz, who will share his personal story of adoption.
Sav-A-Life has been operating in St. Clair County for almost 20 years. The program’s director, Angie Cantrall, said the goal is to help support women with unplanned pregnancies.
“Our goal is to help take away their fears and offer support and encouragement,” Cantrall said. “In 2019, we also started offering ultrasounds which allows them to see their baby (which) can help them focus on the growing baby inside of them instead of all the fears they have.”
She added, “Our parenting classes give them information about pregnancy, prenatal development, newborn and toddler care as well as many other topics related to parenting and relationships.”
The program also offers fatherhood classes, all of which are free to clients.
The event will include praise and worship and an opportunity for those interested to get involved in the Sav-A-Life program. Chick-fil-A and other food trucks will be there selling food prior to the event. Doors open at 6 p.m.
To get tickets and info go to www.savalifeconcert.com. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and $45 for VIP tickets that include meet and greet with Schulz, early entry and reserved seating.
All proceeds will go to St. Clair Sav-A-Life. Donations will also be accepted to offset the cost of the event. For more information, call 205-467-7322.