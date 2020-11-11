St. Clair’s Northside Medical merges with two other companies

PELL CITY – Northside Medical Associates has announced it is merging with two other companies.
In a press release, the St. Clair County-based health provider announced it has joined forces with Birmingham Internal Medicine Associates (BIMA) and Complete Health.
“By merging two of the area’s premier primary care practices, Northside Medical Associates and BIMA are poised to continue to offer Birmingham the same top-tier care and service experience for which they are well known,” the release stated.
Complete Health also recently added Adamsville Family Medicine to its group in the Birmingham area. Complete Health describes itself as a physician-driven, value-based group dedicated to quality patient outcomes.
Becoming a part of Complete Health gives Northside Medical additional resources to bolster the services already available in a private company that operates independently from other health systems, the release stated.
Northside Medical has 12 physicians, 16 nurse practitioners and currently serves tens of thousands of patients per year.
“This merger represents a new era for Complete Health and all our Birmingham-area practices,” said Jeff Preuss, CEO of Complete Health. “The services we offer our patients are unmatched in the market, and with many more locations now available, we are looking forward to showing more of Birmingham the Complete Health difference.”
Northside Medical Associates, founded in 2001 with three physicians, has grown to more than 150 care providers and staff in four medical offices. Its main 80,000-square-foot campus is in Pell City, with additional locations in Moody, Springville and Trussville. Northside offers primary care as well as laboratory, imaging, urgent care and an in-house pharmacy.
“We intend to heal, honor and serve our community both physically and emotionally throughout their life,” said Dr. Ronald Helms, CEO and president of Northside Medical Associates. “Joining Complete Health allows us to provide the absolute best care to our patients. We serve our patients as our friends and create long-lasting partnerships focused on well-being and quality of life.”
Complete Health offers a unique, industry-leading concept in patient care — dedicated care coordinators and member support representatives who educate and address concerns of patients and help them access benefits and health services.
Northside Medical provides same-day visits, convenient hours and special programs for seniors. Complete Health is a Pharos Capital Group company, a healthcare-focused private equity firm based in Dallas and Nashville, Tenn.