St. Clair residents will vote in November on establishing tax districts

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- This November, voters in St. Clair County will have more than just state and national races to consider on Election Day.
The ballot will also include a measure that would create tax districts in the county.
The amendment to Alabama’s Constitution that will be on the ballot would allow each school district in the county to choose whether to increase ad valorem taxes for that district, according to information supplied by St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard.
Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. James Martin said what the measure will allow for is specific school attendance zones, like Pell City or Springville, to control what their tax rate benefiting schools is.
“It's really giving each attendance zone more local control,” Martin said.
A majority of county voters who head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, would have to approve the constitutional amendment for tax districts to be created. If that happens, the residents in each district would vote on whether to approve any future ad valorem tax increases in their specific districts.
Under the current system, the entire county must agree to a tax increase, which then affects the whole county. The last time the county did so was 1960, according to Howard.
Howard’s fact sheet said that currently, it would take 1,000 years for St, Clair County Schools to save up enough money for building improvements, like new schools, gyms and auditoriums, without additional revenues.
Martin and Howard were both quick to mention that this is not a tax increase in and of itself, but simply the opportunity for more local control about when an increase happens.
Howard also said increases in taxes under this district system will only go to the schools in the district in which the increase was passed. Because these districts will be attached to attendance zones, that would mean an increase passed in Springville would only go to Springville schools, while one passed in Pell City would only affect Pell City.
Martin said this would count the entire Pell City attendance zone, which encompasses Riverside and other parts of the county, as one district.
The push for the tax district measure has been going on for over a year, with Martin saying the push originated with Howard and Martin’s predecessor, Dr. Micheal Barber.
“This will change education in the county – period,” Barber told The Daily Home following a presentation on the subject by state Rep. Jim Hill (R - Moody) in February 2019.
During that presentation, Hill also said he saw no other way to get substantial increases in funding without local efforts.