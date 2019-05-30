PELL CITY -- Authorities are looking for a Chula Vista man after he apparently fled the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City on Thursday after finding out he had an outstanding felony warrants.
Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin said Maxwell Allen St. John, 30, of Chula Vista, allegedly fled from the St. Clair County Probation Office after he was informed two felony warrants had been issued for his arrest.
He said the incident happened shortly before noon.
St. Clair County deputies and Pell City police officers pursued the suspect, who escaped in some nearby woods, west of the courthouse.
The suspect is described as a white male, 158 pounds, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of St. John is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office or the Pell City Police Department.