St. Clair mostly spared during afternoon storms

PELL CITY — Local leaders are thankful a violent storm that left a path of destruction through Shelby and Calhoun Counties appears to have left St. Clair County in relatively good shape Thursday evening.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said as of 4 p.m., besides a single home on Seventh Ave South that had a tree fall onto, the city had no reports of property damage and no reported injuries as part of the storm.
“We got extremely lucky,” Muenger said. “In comparison to what you saw this storm was capable of producing, we are thankful.”
Muenger said he also saw a large number of people using the storm shelter at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City.
The Alabama State Troopers said a tornado did touch down at the Highway 231 exit of Interstate 20.
In Riverside, Mayor Rusty Jessup gave much of the same story.
“No damage in Riverside, thank goodness,” he said.
Jessup said the storm appeared to have stayed above the ground while over Riverside, before crossing the Coosa River into Ohatchee.
Both Muenger and Jessup were quick to note that their cities could have more to deal with into the night.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency director Patrice Kurzejeski said the organization had not heard any reports of damage from multiple severe storms in the county as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency public information officer Justin O’Neal said parts of U.S Highway 231 was closed due to flooding and mudslides.
Staff Writer Josie Howell contributed to this story