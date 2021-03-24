St. Clair man arrested from 2019 escape

A St. Clair County man who escaped from Childersburg Work Release two years ago is back in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond on a felony escape charge.
Casey Daniel Cook, 25, was convicted of burglary in the third degree, receiving stolen property in the first degree and two counts of possession of a controlled substance in St. Clair County in 2017 and was sentenced to two years in prison.
He escaped from the Childersburg Work Release in March 2019 and was on the loose for one day, before he was arrested without incident in Bessemer. He was subsequently indicted for escape in the second degree, a class C felony in Alabama.
According to court records, an appearance in December 2020 was continued when his lawyer was exposed to COVID-19. He was arraigned on the escape charge in January of this year, then failed to appear for a scheduled hearing earlier this month. His bond was revoked and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
He was arrested by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office last week and was held in Pell City before being transferred to Talladega.
Escape in the second degree carries a penalty of one year and one day to 10 years in prison on conviction.