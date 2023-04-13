St. Clair Knights hosing Spring Chess Tournament

The St. Clair Knights Chess Club is hosting a Spring Chess Tournament at Margaret Elementary School, Saturday, April 22.
The school is located at 200 Mustang Dr., Odenville.
Play is a five-round Swiss format, unrated players only. Categories include Elementary (K-6), Open (K-12), and Adult (19 and over). Chess rounds are slated for 8:15, 9, 9:45, 10:30 and 11:15 a.m.
There are individual and team trophies for the top three places, and individual medals for places 4-6. All participants receive a chess wrist band.
Early registration (by April 17) is $25. There is also onsite registration from 7:30-8 a.m. the day of the tournament.
For more information about the upcoming tournament or to register email pmpino44@yahoo.com.