The Springville Museum and Archives will host the June meeting of the St. Clair Historical Society. The speaker will be Terri Hicks, St. Clair County representative of the Alabama Cemetery Preservation Alliance. Everyone interested in St. Clair County history is invited to attend the meeting, which will be Sunday, June 23, at 2:30 p.m.
Information on the "First Families of St. Clair County" will also be available. Come early and tour the museum, which is at 6496 U.S. 11, across from the Methodist church. For more information, call 205-837-2586.
The Davis Lake Fire District will be selling BBQ Butts and Ribs for the July 4 holiday. All meat is cooked, vacuum sealed and frozen. Butts are $30 and ribs are $27. Order now by calling 205-467-3533. Leave your name and contact number. You will be called back to confirm your order. Pickup dates are Tuesday, July 2, and Wednesday, July 3, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Station No. 1, 221 Marietta Road, across from the National Guard Armory. Proceeds go toward equipment and operating expenses for the fire district. Donations may be tax deductible. Please check with your tax preparer.
Springville's Little House Welcome Center (the newly restored St. Clair Springs cabin at 66 Walker Drive) is a great venue for parties, meetings, classes and other events. The rates are $40 for two hours, $75 for four hours, or $125 per day. For reservations, call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Don't forget Family Outdoor Movie Night begins tomorrow night on Friday, June 21, at Big Springs Park.