St. Clair has COVID-19 resource directory

The Springville Area Chamber of Commerce says St. Clair County now has a COVID-19 (Coronavirus Response Hub) resource directory for the citizens.
There is information about COVID-19, local resources that include commission news updates, zheriff's press releases, governor's information and orders, suspended public gatherings, and a business section.
There is also a section where all restaurants can update the service they are providing or to let people know if their restaurant is offering take-out.
Go to the Springville Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for more information or to access the link go to https://st-clair-county-al-covid-19-stclair.hub.arcgis.com/
The Springville School District recently handed out bagged meals and free breakfasts for children.
More than 1,200 meals were given away.
Five meals, three lunches and two breakfasts were packed by teachers, lunchroom personnel and volunteers.
The food is from the USDA lunch program.
Meals are not being supplied this week, because of the “official” spring break, but the breakfast/lunch giveaway program is expected to resume next week, a school official said.
The Springville Preservation Society will not hold its regular scheduled meeting tonight, Thursday, March 26. In addition, the Springville History Museum will be closed through the end of March.
Make your plans now because the Red Mountain Jug Band will be at Sugar Creek Supper Club along with Springville's Own "Something Else Trio" on Saturday, April 4. Two cool cats wailing out the tunes. For a night of fun go to www.sugarcreeksupperclub.com for photos, details and to make reservations or to see if this show will still go on.