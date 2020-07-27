St Clair football team look to prepare for upcoming season amid pandemic

ST. CLAIR -- High school football in St. Clair County is set to begin on time following an announcement by the AHSAA last week.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, coaches and players were excited to finally start practice Monday, July 27. However, things may look different than they have in the past.
“We’ve talked about the importance of how any game could be our last,” said Ragland head coach Derrick Sewell. “We never know when they’re going to shut a school down or if the opponent gets shut down for that week.”
From the time schools shut down in March, Sewell has continued to stay in touch with his team through Zoom meetings, using that time to teach plays and give his team workouts to do at home.
“It’s hard to work toward a goal when you’re being confined to a home and not (being) able to get out. The goal is a lot easier to look at and achieve when you’re with your guys. They had a lot of faith and a lot of trust that [their teammates were] at home doing what they were supposed to do, and vice versa,” said Sewell.
“I can have my personal beliefs on how I feel about his pandemic and the things that they’re asking us to do, but when it comes down to it, it may sound cliche now, but if we do want to play, we do have to (follow) these guidelines.”
Like Ragland and many other high school teams during the pandemic, Moody has fallen victim to not being able to utilize spring and summer workouts that play a huge role in preparing teams for games in the fall.
“To not have that control and see what they’re doing every day drove me crazy for those 10 to 12 weeks,” Moody head coach Adam Wallace said. “We were sending workouts out and we knew some of the kids were doing them, but (we) didn’t know what all of them were doing, honestly, so you just gotta trust (that) your guys are gonna do the right thing.”
Victory Christian School head coach Bruce Breland also talked about how he plans to tackle the upcoming season amid the pandemic.
“Just being in the weight room right now with masks on, you know, it’s uncomfortable, but a lot of times in the fourth quarter, you’re uncomfortable,” said Breland.
“We talk about things all the time about working through situations and we were in that position last year several times on the field, so we pride ourselves on being able to handle things along those lines,” he said.
Breland said his team is excited to finally get on the field and get back to normal practices so it can officially prepare for the season.
“At practice, I know some of the guys are already getting tired of some of the things, like not being able to compete this summer and a lot of hands-off stuff, and that’s getting old to them, I can assure you,” said Breland.
“It's (also) getting old to the coaches, so we’re excited about (the) opening day of practice so we can turn it up, and we hope and pray that it's going to be a normal situation for everybody.”
Victory Christian made the playoffs last season and is aiming for a state title in 2020, assuming the AHSAA allows high schools to see the entire season through.
High school football games will kick off the last week of August. Fans can visit their school’s individual websites for updates and official schedules.