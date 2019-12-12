St. Clair Farmers Federation wins Award of Excellence

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Farmers Federation received the Award of Excellence on Monday, Dec. 9, during the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 98th annual meeting in Montgomery.
To earn the distinction, counties must score at least 80 points out of 100 on the award application, which covers involvement in agricultural programs, governmental affairs and county Women's Leadership and Young Farmers committees.
Outgoing St. Clair County Farmers Federation President Donald Ray Walker, right, accepted the award from Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell.