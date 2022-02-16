St. Clair Extension to provide Alabama Private Pesticide Applicator Training

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s St Clair County office will conduct a private pesticide applicator training and exam course on Monday, March 7, at Friendship Baptist Church located at 19436 Highway 411 in Springville.
The training will start at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. with the exam following the training. The St. Clair County Extension Office will provide lunch at no additional charge.
This class is for farmers or landowners who need to purchase and use restricted-use products on their farm or operation.
Cost to attend is $20 a person. You must pre-register and pay to attend no later than Friday, March 4. Contact the St. Clair County Extension Office at (205) 338-9416 to register.
Upon passing the exam participants will need to send an additional $25 to the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. The licensing fee is not included in the training and testing fee and will need to be mailed to ADAI in Montgomery with the completed form.
For more information, contact John Vanderford, regional extension agent, at (205) 479-9234 or visit: www.aces.edu/blog/tag/private-applicator/?c=pesticides&orderby=title
To learn more about what all is going on at your Extension office, like and follow our Facebook page, St. Clair County, Alabama Extension Office.