St. Clair Extension Office to offer free Zoom training program

A national survey by AARP reported that 51 percent of older adults purchased a new digital device before the Covid pandemic. Only one in six, however, used these devices to video chat on platforms, such as Skype and Zoom.
Zoom is a cloud-based video conferencing app that allows you to set-up virtual video and audio conferencing. You don’t need an account to attend a Zoom meeting, and the platform is compatible with Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS and Android, meaning nearly anyone can access it.
Alabama Extension at Alabama A&M University created a training program to help those interested in learning how to communicate through Zoom. Participants will learn how to host meetings, launch polls, share screens, create registrations and utilize breakout rooms which will help them engage in activities, such as religious studies, family gatherings and other personal and business affairs. Our office has utilized this app not only to conduct meetings within our organization, but also to provide workshops and training when meeting face-to-face is not a safe option.
If you are interested in learning how to communicate virtually using Zoom, or just brush up on your skills, please make plans now to attend one of our free Zoom trainings.
The first will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 9-11 a.m. at the Pell City Municipal Complex located at 100 Bruce Etheredge Parkway. The second one will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 9-11 a.m. at Springville United Methodist Church located at 6471 U.S. Highway 11. Please be sure to bring your own device (smart phone, tablet or laptop computer).
You must pre-register to attend by calling the St. Clair County Extension Office at (205) 338-9416. For more information about the class, please call County Extension Coordinator Lee Ann Clark at (205) 338-9416 or Urban Regional Extension Agent Ciji Griffin and class instructor at (334) 520-9492.