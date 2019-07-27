PELL CITY – After looking over three bids that were submitted for a countywide ambulance service provider, the E-911 Board voted unanimously Tuesday to accept the low bid from Regional Paramedical Services Inc. (RPS).
The St. Clair County Commission doubles as the E-911 Board.
County attorney James Hill III said the vote by the E-911 Board came after members of the Contract Oversight Group (COG) met earlier this month to review the submitted proposals. The proposals were from RPS, Shoals Ambulance and LifeGuard.
“After an extensive review, the COG unanimously recommended that RPS be awarded the contract,” Hill said. “A decade ago, we did not have an ambulance contract, and it basically created a lot of problems. The reasons we decided on RPS was that their proposal was complete, their coverage was as good or better than other proposals and the costs were as good or better than other proposals.”
Richard Harvey, chairman of the County Fire Association and a member of the COG, said the county in much better shape than it was in 2001.
“This contract has done great things for this county,” Harvey said.
Hill said he will work on the final contract and present it in about a month.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.