PELL CITY -- St. Clair County District Court Judge Alan Furr said there was probable cause to turn a case involving the death of a Pell City man over to a grand jury.
Furr made his ruling Wednesday afternoon after hearing testimony from Pell City Detective Chris Norris about the death of 23-year-old Damarion Jovohyn Sanders.
Terry Neal Caldwell, 28, of Pell City, is charged with murder in connection with Sanders’ death.
State prosecutor John Gibbs told the judge that according to the preliminary autopsy report, Sanders died from a stab wound to the heart.
According to authorities, the victim died from his injury at UAB Hospital. The stabbing took place April 19 inside a residence at the Shady Dale Mobile Home Park in Pell City.
Norris testified Caldwell claimed self-defense, but witness statements backing Caldwell’s self-defense claims changed, and the suspect was arrested shortly after the deadly incident.
Defense attorney Michael Dillard is the court-appointed attorney representing Caldwell.
Caldwell has remained in the St. Clair County Jail on a $150,000 bond since his arrest.