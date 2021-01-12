St. Clair Democrats issue statement on violence at Capitol

The St. Clair County Democratic Party Executive Committee released the following statement regarding the events in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Alabama’s Republican elected federal representatives took a solemn oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.
Instead, they very clearly and deliberately put personal political ambition above the sanctity of our democracy.
There has not been a single credible case of widespread voter fraud from November’s presidential election, and no such claim has been proven and upheld in any court of law. To the contrary, no less than 62 federal and state courts have denied and dismissed such claims outright.
No state has overturned its election results. Not a single congressional or Senate race turned up voting irregularities or has been contested because of voter fraud.
Yet, seven Alabama Republican elected officials, in an attempt to perpetuate a lie regarding the election outcome and to deny the votes of Americans across the country, objected to the certification of the presidential election results in the Electoral College even after the horrific violence at the nation’s Capitol that resulted in destruction, injury and loss of life.
Those Alabama congressmen have obviously chosen to participate in the politics of division and hate in violating their oath of office. At least one of Alabama’s representatives has been linked to conduct inciting the riot and resulting siege of the U.S. Capitol that turned so violent and devastating to property, human life and our democracy.
The St. Clair County Democratic Party demands these representatives, at a minimum, apologize to the people they were elected to serve for the vote they took and admit to their mistake.
Failure to issue an apology would be tantamount to admission of their support and responsibility for what has happened in our country. There can be no distinction between those who allowed it to happen and those who committed the violence.
Citizens should note who defended the constitution and who did not and reject those who failed to uphold America’s and Alabama’s ideals and values.
The above content of the Statement of Condemnation has been provided by Sherry Kuntz, chair of the St. Clair Democratic Party.