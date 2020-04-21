St. Clair DA among those across state marking National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said victims and their supporters across Alabama are recognizing this week as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Harmon said the week is generally marked with activities in individual communities across the state and nation.
“However, considering the national health crisis and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s request of all Alabamians to ‘social distance,’ most community events have been canceled,” Harmon said in a press release. “And, like the changes all of us have made in our lives, we, too, can change.”
Online activities commemorating National Crime Victims’ Rights Week are as follows:
Thursday, April 23 – Inspiring Hope with CVSOs DeAnna Tidwell.
Friday, April 24 – Be the light! Remembering our Victims.
Saturday, April 25 – Vulnerable Victims and Special Needs.
These activities may be viewed at the Alabama District Attorneys Association Facebook page.
The release says district attorneys’ offices play a unique role in assisting crime victims. It is the mission of these offices to ensure Alabama’s crime victims’ rights are respected, that each victim is treated with dignity and each is provided with assistance to thrive in their new reality.
“Whether that is shelter assistance for a domestic violence victim, counseling for a child of abuse or financial compensation through Alabama’s Victim Compensation Fund, we will endeavor in each act we perform to help in healing and end any further victimization,” Harmon said.
Almost 30 years ago, Alabama’s Victims Bill of Rights was enacted into law, the release says. Prior to that historical and important legislation, victims were often excluded from the justice system – both physically and emotionally. Many were not allowed in the courtroom, most were not informed of the outcomes of their cases and others were denied the opportunity to speak at a sentencing or parole hearing.
“Today, next week and every day going forward, we will continue to assist, include and respect the victims of crime and their families, as we seek to ensure justice is served in all corners of a courtroom and all corners of the great state of Alabama,” Harmon said.
Harmon said his office, together with 41 other Alabama district attorneys, make up the Alabama District Attorneys Association (ADAA.)
“As prosecutors, we carry the highest burden in the Alabama justice system, each tasked with protecting the citizens of Alabama, providing a voice to victims and seeking justice for all,” Harmon said.