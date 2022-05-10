St. Clair County's Campbell to play volleyball at Mississippi University for Women

St. Clair County High School honored Kenley Campbell, who has announced her intentions to play volleyball at Mississippi University for Women.
On Wednesday afternoon, Campbell celebrated with teammates, coaches, friends and family at the school library.
“We’re very proud of Kenley Campbell,” St. Clair County High School Principal Brandon Taylor said. “She’s been a volleyball player here and an excellent student at St. Clair County High School for the past four years.”
Campbell applied to both Jacksonville State University and Montevallo in addition to Mississippi University for Women, which is an NCAA Division III school based in Columbus, Miss.
“Whenever I went to this one it felt the most like home,” Campbell said.
Along with being part of the SCCHS volleyball team for four years, Campbell also played on the soccer team this year. Both her volleyball teammates and soccer teammates were in attendance Wednesday.
“I’m just proud of her, I’m proud she’s getting the opportunity because that’s really what she wanted to go to college for was to play,” said Tammi Campbell, who is Kenley's mother.
Campbell plans to major in nursing.