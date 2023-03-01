St. Clair County volleyball player signs with Chattanooga State

St. Clair County senior Jaden Thomas answered some questions after announcing her intentions to play volleyball for Chattanooga State beginning next season. Answers may have been edited slightly for clarity.
Current positions for St. Clair County: Six rotation middle and outside
2022 stats: Aces: 32, Serve percentage: 94.1, Kills: 163, Digs 168, Blocks: 13
Q. Why did you pick Chattanooga State?
A. I fell in love with Chattanooga State after my visit. The campus is nice. The location is perfect, and I felt like there would be a lot of competition for me among my teammates.
Q. What did that coaching staff say they like about you?
A. Coach Lenoir expressed to me at my visit that I am very quick and have a lot of potential to grow.
Q. How did you improve during your senior season?
A. Over the course of my senior season, my back-row defense improved tremendously, making me very dependable in the back row.
Q. How have you gotten better since the start of your junior season?
A. My overall knowledge and volleyball IQ have gotten better. This helps me to see the holes in the block, open seams to hit at, know when to tip versus when to swing, where to serve the ball, and even the weaker players on the court who I need to target.
Q. What is your favorite memory from your high school volleyball career?
A. My favorite memory from my high school volleyball career so far is from my junior year, when we played Lincoln to the fifth set and won, sending us to regionals for the first time in years.