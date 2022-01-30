St. Clair County Tournament: Springville girls take sixth straight tournament crown

SPRINGVILLE – For the sixth year in a row, the Springville girls are St. Clair County basketball champions. This past Saturday, they defeated top-seeded Ragland 57-36 in the championship game.
After Springville took a 4-0 early lead, Ragland’s Aubrey Ball hit back-to-back treys as the Purple Devils took a 6-4 lead with five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
By the end of the first quarter, Springville had regained the lead at 14-10.
The second quarter was the difference in the game as Springville took charge offensively scoring 22 points in the quarter to take a 36-16 halftime lead.
Springville head coach Warren House said the second quarter was the difference in the game.
“Our press started working some there in the second quarter,” House said. “We started making some of our outside shots. We also got to the boards and started getting some rebounds. We were able to limit their chances to get second chance shots.”
House said Ragland is a tough team and never gave up.
“We didn’t make our shots in the second half,” House added. “We had some turnovers and Ragland played hard and took advantage of our turnovers. We did just enough to finish the game.”
With the win, Springville improved to 16-10 on the season.
The second half was evenly matched with Springville edging Ragland in scoring 21-20 to make the final score 57-36.
Sophomore Bella Bullington led Springville with 15 points. It’s the first time she has led her team in scoring in a game.
“It feels real good to win this county tournament,” Bullington said. "This is my third time to win a county title. I have been on this team since I was in the eighth grade. I love being a Springville Tiger. I would not want to play for anyone else in the county.”
Also in double figures for Springville was Makalyn Kyser with 14 points. MVP of the tournament Abbie Talton scored eight points as did Farrah Hawkins. Ana dela Pena scored five points while Ava Vaughn scored four points. Rounding out the scoring for Springville was Audrey Talton with one point.
Rylee Mickler led Ragland with 10 points. Ball finished the game with nine points while Sammie Day-Jones added seven points. Cadence Buchanan pumped in six points while Campbell Adams netted three points. Nya Brewster had one point.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said he was proud of the way his girls played.
“We did have a slight dip in the second quarter,” Merritt said. “I thought defensively, we played really well for three quarters. I do not know if it was fatigue or if we were just out of position. They hit a few open shots and we turned the ball over a few times in the second quarter. It just snowballed from there.”
Merritt said his girls did regroup at halftime and they played better defensively.
“But the gap had already widened by then,” he said. “We had more turnovers in the second half, and we missed some easy shots. Springville converted its opportunities and we did not. That was the difference in the game.”
With the loss, Ragland is now 20-3 on the season.