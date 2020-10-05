St. Clair County takes control with two 3rd-quarter TDs, downs Moody 35-14

ODENVILLE -- The St. Clair County Saints picked up their first victory of the season Friday, downing Moody 35-14 in a matchup of teams that came into the game winless.
Moody led 13-12 at halftime, but the Saints took control with back-to-back touchdowns early in the third quarter.
The first of those scores came on an 8-yard run by running back Ryan Parker. The Saints added a two-point conversion on a pass from quarterback Joshua Struggs to receiver Jackson Lindsey to make up for a previously missed PAT.
Following a Moody turnover on the ensuing kickoff, the Saints scored again, this time on a 7-yard run by Lindsey.
The Saints kept the Blue Devils at bay the rest of the way and added a touchdown in the final quarter on a 29-yard run by Parker.
“I am so proud of the resilient men that we have,” said SCCHS head coach Brooks Dampeer. “No matter what has happened, they have come back to work everyday.”
The first two St. Clair County TDs came on a 16-yard pass from Struggs to receiver Jacoby Blanks in the first quarter, followed by a 2-yard run by Parker in the second.
The Blue Devils scored the first of their two touchdowns on a 32-yard pass from sophomore quarterback A.J. Wallace to receiver Davion Dozier.
Moody scored its second TD on an 11-yard pass from Wallace to wide receiver Blaine Burke following an interception by linebacker Chase Jackson in the second quarter.
The Saints will travel to Leeds on Friday to take on the Green Wave. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils will continue the quest for their first win when they return home to face Corner. Both games will kick off at 7 p.m.