St. Clair County students named to District II All-State band

Students from St. Clair County schools were selected to perform in the Alabama Bandmasters Association 2022 All-State District II band.
The district is made up of 11 counties: Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Dekalb, Etowah, Jackson, Marshall, St. Clair and Talladega.
Students who audition have the chance to make one of the four all-state bands through these auditions: red, white, blue and the middle school band. Those who are the highest scoring during tryouts make the red band. White band is second and blue is third. The middle school band is for all middle school students who advance.
The students selected will go on to play at the All-State band performance to be held in Mobile on April 7-9.
Moody High School sophomore Meg Sargent was the only student in the county to be named to the All-State Red Band. She was selected as first chair for the french horn.
Moody Band Director Bradley Sargent, who is also Meg’s dad, said the program as a whole is proud of her accomplishment.
“She has worked really hard,” he said. “She practices regularly, everyday, puts the time in and works really hard. Of course, going into any audition, there are never any guarantees, but she came out with the top spot in the district, so we’re really proud of her for that.”
Meanwhile, multiple students from the county were chosen for the All-State White Band honor. Moody senior Tyne Seymour was named first chair for percussion, Pell City High School senior Caleb Saltsman was given second chair for the trumpet while Moody junior Zola Spence took third chair for the soprano clarinet.
Students from St. Clair County went on to dominate the soprano clarinet category for the Blue Band. Sophomore Kameron Cazeau from Moody High School was given first chair, junior Abby Royal from Springville was given second and junior Autumn Mankel from Ragland took third.
Meanwhile, junior Tyler Meads from Ashville was selected as an alternate for the tenor saxophone.
For the second year in a row Ashville’s Hayden Barnes took first chair for the percussion category in the Middle School band. Moody’s Sebastian Monge also made the middle school band as second chair for the trumpet.
Students who play specialty instruments were also selected for the All-State performance, but have not yet been selected for a specific band. These are referred to as “unassigned.” The students will be selected once they audition at the state level, giving them an opportunity to play for the Red, White or Blue band.
These students include junior Colin Crump from Moody who was selected first in the district for the bass clarinet. Freshman Cason Pierce from St. Clair County High School was also selected first for Bassoon and sophomore Aiden Gonzalez from Springville High School was named first chair for the baritone saxophone.