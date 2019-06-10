Five local college students will get a little relief when tuition bills come due for the 2019-2020 school year thanks to a $1,000 scholarship awarded through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.
St. Clair County recipients are:
Ben Castleberry of Pell City is a Pell City High graduate and a junior at Auburn University studying agriscience education.
Joseph Layton of Ragland is a Ragland High graduate and a senior at Jacksonville State University studying English.
Robert Levi Perry of Pell City is a Victory Christian School graduate and a freshman at the University of Alabama at Birmingham studying civil engineering.
Ashlea Posey of Springville is a Springville High graduate and a sophomore at UAB studying mathematics.
Kaila Posey of Springville is a Springville High graduate and a sophomore at UAB studying nursing.
The program is administered through Scholarship America, which selects 100 recipients based on academics, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience and future goals.
“This year’s scholarship recipients prove the future is bright for Alabama,” said Alfa Insurance and Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell. “I’m excited that we can help these students reach their goals by covering a portion of the cost of their education.”
The 100 students hail from 45 Alabama counties and are seeking degrees at 20 institutions of higher learning in the state. Scholarships may be used for tuition, fees, books or supplies.
Over six years, the Alfa Foundation has awarded $550,000 in scholarships to students from 64 counties studying at 35 different Alabama universities, colleges and technical schools.