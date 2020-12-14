St. Clair County Sports Hall-of-Famer Mike Sheffield passes away

St. Clair County Sports Hall of Fame inductee Mike Sheffield passed away Dec. 3.
Sheffield graduated from Ashville High School in 1972 as salutatorian. He played football and basketball for AHS but was best known for his high school track career. He was a state champion in the 880-yard run in 1971 and took third in the same event in 1972.
Sheffield also ran in both the 1972 440-yard and 1-mile relays, helping both teams win state titles. The 1-mile relay team set a state record.
He was an all-county football selection in 1971.
Sheffield was awarded with the Jim Nunnally Award his senior year. The award goes to an outstanding senior athlete at Ashville High.
Sheffield eventually earned an undergraduate degree from JSU in 1975, a master’s degree in hospital administration from UAB in 1977 and a master’s degree in education from UAB in 1979.
After working in hospital administration, Sheffield taught courses at Virginia College in Birmingham and was a member of the Ashville City Council from 2008-12. He was most recently a football coach and teacher at Coosa Christian and Victory Christian schools.
According to Sheffield's obituary, his relationship with students, athletes, coaches and faculty at Victory Christian and Coosa Christian brought him much joy.
St. Clair County Sports Hall of Fame President Gary Hanner said Sheffield was a tremendous person.
“He loved coaching and loved being around young people,” Hanner said. “He made a difference in their lives because he taught and coached them the right way.”
“I remember the night he was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame. It meant so much to him. He served on the Hall of Fame board of directors with integrity. He will be deeply missed, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”
Village Chapel Funeral Home will be officiated a graveside service Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery in Gadsden.