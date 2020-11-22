St. Clair County Sports Hall of Fame banquet postponed

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Due to COVID-19, the St. Clair County Sports Hall of Fame banquet has been postponed.
HOF President Gary Hanner said he had discussed the issue with the 11 other board members, and they were all in agreement this was the right thing to do.
“Our banquet is generally held the second Saturday in January,” Hanner said. “While we enjoy recognizing those who have accomplished much in different sporting events, we felt at this time it was more important to put the safety of individuals at the forefront.”
Since the inaugural banquet in 2005, there have been 118 men and women inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The HOF was founded in 2004 by Larry Bothwell.
In 2012, the HOF initiated a scholarship program to give back to the county by presenting $500 scholarships to deserving student-athletes at the high schools across St. Clair.
“Thus far, we have recognized 13 extraordinary student-athletes,” Hanner said. “When we started, we recognized one student per year. For the past four years, we have been able to recognize two students each year. We are extremely proud to be able to give back to the communities.”
Hanner said he and board members are hoping the banquet can be held at some point in the spring.
“We are all hoping the coronavirus will eventually die down and completely go away,” he said. “We are planning on having this year’s banquet maybe at the end of March or in early April. Right now, we are taking a ‘wait and see’ approach.”