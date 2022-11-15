St. Clair County Sheriff's investigating student threat

Tuesday afternoon the St. Clair County Board of Education and the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office were made aware of an incident of a verbal threat being made by another student at Odenville Middle School.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said the student was immediately removed from the school and an investigation into the incident is underway.
Keeping our children's learning environment safe is extremely important to us and the St. Clair County Board of Education, Murray said.
“We cannot stress enough that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in our schools,” he said.