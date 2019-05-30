St. Clair County Sheriff’s officials receive cardiac screenings

PELL CITY -- St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray and Capt. Matt Coupland are pictured with Dr. Jason Thompson with the Birmingham Heart Clinic.
Members of the Sheriff’s Office were receiving complimentary cardiac screenings at the clinic’s Pell City office. The cardiology group has just completed screenings for the Pell City Fire and Rescue Department and is being proactive in hoping to reduce heart events with the uniformed public duty men and women in this area.
Heart events are the No. 1 cause of death in today’s population.