ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office launched a new responsive website May 14, according to a press release.
The website will allow residents to find the latest information regarding the operations of the Sheriff’s Office and view booked and recently released inmates.
The new website will serve as an information resource for the public and assist with community policing efforts, the release says. The responsive design allows site visitors to access the information they want and need from any device with simple, flexible navigation.
The new website, www.StClairSheriff.org, features press releases; messages from Sheriff Billy J. Murray, which are updated frequently; pages on the services of each division of the Sheriff’s Office; nd a link to submit crime tips to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama.
“Our goal with the website is to provide transparency between our office and the public,” Murray said, in the release. “We want the public to understand how this office serves the community, residents and visitors. We want our community members to have the information they need, when they need it.
“The responsive design allows users to quickly and conveniently access the website information on the device of their choice: desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone.
“In addition, the responsive website features a Site Search, which makes finding specific information much faster and easier for the site visitor.”
Other features of the website include:
Alert Notifications – Allows the public to sign up for alert notifications from the Sheriff’s Office via email and/or text – including press releases, messages from the sheriff, most wanted updates, special alerts and jail roster updates;
Jail roster – Allows the public to view photos and information for individuals booked into the detention center and/or released within the last 48 hours;
Most wanted listings – Allows the public to view photos and descriptions of wanted individuals;
Press releases – Allows the public to view a list in date order, sorted by year, of press releases and news items posted by the Sheriff’s Office; and
Social media links – Allows the public to follow the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter.
The Sheriff’s Office will soon be launching a mobile App for the public to download for free, as well as adding an outstanding warrants list to the website.
“Posting information on the website improves the efficiency of the Sheriff’s Office by reducing the number of inquiry calls handled by our office,” Murray said. “This tool allows us to devote more resources to the safety and security of our residents.
“Our intent is for every county resident to visit the site and become familiar with how to view most wanted individuals, how to view the recent inmate bookings and releases, and where to find the latest news and updates from the Sheriff’s Office.
“We believe the website is a huge benefit to the Sheriff’s Office and the residents of St. Clair County as well.”
Brooks Jeffrey Marketing Inc., a national Website, App and marketing company headquartered in Mountain Home, Arkansas, developed the responsive website for the Sheriff's Office.
“We are all very excited about this,” Murray said. “There’s been a lot of hard work and effort put in to this becoming a reality.”
For more information about the website, contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 205-594-2140 (Ashville) or 205-884-6840 (Pell City), or visit www.StClairSheriff.org.
St. Clair Times Editor Gary Hanner contributed to this story.