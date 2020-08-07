St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting involving juvenile

ASHVILLE -- St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray has released information about a shooting involving a juvenile Sunday.
Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Davis Lane in Ashville around 3 p.m. Sunday due to a call about a possible gunshot victim.
“The victim was a male juvenile and had been found with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.” Murray said in a press release.
The Sheriff's Office reports the juvenile is in stable condition and has been released from the hospital. At this time no suspects are in custody and investigators are working diligently on this case.
The sheriff is asking that if anyone has any information about this case please contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 205- 884-3333.