St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announces new victim notification system

PELL CITY -- The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new feature for its online inmate roster, the VINE notification system.
“It's set up as a victim notification system,” Sheriff Billy Murray said.
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, VINE, which stands for “victim information notification everyday,” is a national victim notification network. Murray said the system allows survivors, victims of crime and other concerned individuals to access timely and reliable information about offenders or criminal cases in U.S. jails and prisons.
Using the service is rather simple.
Users can go to the inmate roster on the Sheriff’s Office website. Murray said once the user is on a specific person’s info page, all he/she needs to do is click the VINE link. On the following page, users can register to receive automated notifications via email, text or phone call.
“This system is another tool that the sheriff is making accessible to citizens in an
effort to keep concerned citizens informed,” the release said.
Murray said that the system does not allow for tracking of a specific person, but rather the case. As an example, Murray said if an inmate bonds out of jail and is later rearrested, notification would have to be set up for a second time.