St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department teams up with county BOE in active shooter training

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department has partnered with the St. Clair County Board of Education to conduct active shooter training at all of the schools in the county over the course of two weeks.
The training is being conducted following concerns from community residents about school safety within the county.
According to Sheriff Billy Murray, the training is extensive and includes his entire department as well as officers from local police departments.
“We’re doing extensive training in our county school system, so that is a partnership between the board of education, the sheriff’s office, and our police departments,” the sheriff said.
Murray said those involved have a schedule for the next two weeks to examine every school in the county and assess the unique challenges each building brings to officers.
“They’re walking through all the schools so everybody can get familiarization with certainly the different challenges that each school brings about in their structure, their location, their size, and then they’re coming up with a game plan in the event that we have an issue,” Murray said. “We certainly train so that we are prepared. We certainly hope that nothing happens, but we want to be prepared in the event that something was to happen.”
According to Murray, the training is going well.
“I would say the training is well-attended, and we are extremely pleased with not only our participation from everybody but also the amount of effort and time that everybody’s putting into it because everybody wants the same result,” Murray said. “They want to make sure that we’re prepared and that our students, teachers and faculty are protected.”
Murray said the department is hoping to continue having the active shooter training in the future, possibly making it an annual thing to ensure responding officers are prepared for an event that could occur.
The board of education has been pleased with the participation and effort made by the various departments around the county to make this training happen.
According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, school safety is the number one priority.
“While we have lots of goals that we want to achieve, providing a safe environment for the education process is the top,” Burns said. “We have a wonderful sheriff’s department and a phenomenal sheriff. It does a lot for our schools.”
According to Burns, he’s keeping a close relationship with Murray to ensure schools are the safe learning environment that the county wants.
“We share a vision that we’re both accessible,” Burns said. “The sheriff’s accessible, and I want to be the same way where I’m accessible and that our community knows that we have the same desire to keep our kids, teachers and faculty at each school safe.”