St. Clair County sees win slip away late, falls to Corner

ODENVILLE -- St. Clair County dropped a heartbreaker last Friday night, falling to Corner 28-27 after leading much of the way.
Trailing 27-20, Corner got the ball back with three minutes left. St. Clair County could not stop the Yellow Jackets from moving the ball down the field, and they eventually scored from 5 yards out on fourth-and-goal.
At that point, the Yellow Jackets decided to gamble and ran a fake PAT, which they converted for two points and a 28-27 lead.
After much back-and-forth between the teams with multiple penalties and fumbles early, the Yellow Jackets put the first touchdown on the board on a 69-yard fumble recovery with 30 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Saints responded with back-to-back touchdowns, both by wide receiver Jacob Blanks. The scores covered 6 and 28 yards on passes from Joshua Struggs. A missed PAT left SCCHS with a 13-7 lead.
That score stood up for the remainder of the first half.
The Yellow Jackets struck first in the second half, finding paydirt from 4 yards out for a 14-13 edge.
The Saints responded with an explosive 27-yard touchdown by receiver Jackson Lindsey on a pass from Struggs. The third quarter ended with the Saints leading 20-14.
The Saints put another touchdown on the board three minutes into the final quarter.
The TD came after the Saints moved the ball down the field to the Corner 2-yard line, giving Lindsey an opportunity to put the ball in the end zone, which he converted, pushing the margin to 27-14.
The Yellow Jackets, however, continued to fight and responded with a 44-yard pass that put the ball at the SCCHS 5 ahead of their third touchdown of the night. A missed PAT left the score at 27-20.
SCCHS will play again on its home field Friday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. against Alexandria High School.