St. Clair County sees win slip away late, falls to Corner

St. Clair County wide receiver Jeremiah Struggs looks for yardage against Springville earlier this season. Struggs and SCCHS lost to Corner 28-27 on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

ODENVILLE -- St. Clair County dropped a heartbreaker last Friday night, falling to Corner 28-27 after leading much of the way.

Trailing 27-20, Corner got the ball back with three minutes left. St. Clair County could not stop the Yellow Jackets from moving the ball down the field, and they eventually scored from 5 yards out on fourth-and-goal.

At that point, the Yellow Jackets decided to gamble and ran a fake PAT, which they converted for two points and a 28-27 lead. 

After much back-and-forth between the teams with multiple penalties and fumbles early, the Yellow Jackets put the first touchdown on the board on a 69-yard fumble recovery with 30 seconds left in the opening quarter.

The Saints responded with back-to-back touchdowns, both by wide receiver Jacob Blanks. The scores covered 6 and 28 yards on passes from Joshua Struggs. A missed PAT left SCCHS with a 13-7 lead. 

That score stood up for the remainder of the first half.

The Yellow Jackets struck first in the second half, finding paydirt from 4 yards out for a 14-13 edge.

The Saints responded with an explosive 27-yard touchdown by receiver Jackson Lindsey on a pass from Struggs. The third quarter ended with the Saints leading 20-14. 

The Saints put another touchdown on the board three minutes into the final quarter. 

The TD came after the Saints moved the ball down the field to the Corner 2-yard line, giving Lindsey an opportunity to put the ball in the end zone, which he converted, pushing the margin to 27-14.

The Yellow Jackets, however, continued to fight and responded with a 44-yard pass that put the ball at the SCCHS 5 ahead of their third touchdown of the night. A missed PAT left the score at 27-20. 

SCCHS will play again on its home field Friday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. against Alexandria High School.

