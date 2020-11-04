St. Clair County sees voter turnout of 64.5 percent, favors GOP in prez, Senate, House races

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- St. Clair County had a substantial voter turnout Tuesday with 44,455 out of 68,874 registered voters showing up at the polls. The county had a total voter turnout of 64.5 percent.
Donald Trump captured 36,119 of the county’s votes, while Joe Biden collected 7,698.
Meanwhile, St. Clair County heavily favored winner Tommy Tuberville in the state’s U.S. Senate race with 35,381 votes compared to Doug Jones’ 8,796.
U.S. Representative Mike Rogers won his re-election bid Tuesday. Voters in the county cast 36,428 votes for the Republican incumbent to Democrat Adia Winfrey’s 7,410 votes.
The county also passed the local school tax district amendment by a slim margin, with 20,170 voting in favor and 19,628 opposed. This amendment will not implement a tax; instead, it will give each school district the option to establish one in the future to benefit that specific district’s local schools.