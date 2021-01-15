St. Clair County Schools will return to traditional learning nex week

The St. Clair County Board of Education announced Thursday, Jan. 14, that all schools would return to stage one of the system’s Keeping Schools Open plan. This allows for regular students of all grades to return to traditional learning.
This will begin Tuesday, Jan. 19, after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Since returning from the Christmas holiday, Superintendent Mike Howard said the board would be making a decision on a week-by-week basis until all schools could return to stage one.
The entire school system went full-virtual for the first week (stage 6) and had staggered attendance (stage 2) for its second week back.
The announcement stated the board will continue to monitor the number of cases and quarantines related to COVID-19 and will adjust accordingly.
Howard stated previously he hopes to implement each new stage on a school-by-school basis.
The board also encouraged everyone to do their part in order to prevent any potential spread of the virus.
“It is vital that everyone take this pandemic seriously and wear a mask and social distance. Continue to utilize the best sanitizing methods you can to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you,” a representative of the board said.